MOSES LAKE - A man was hospitalized in an apparent accidental shooting Monday evening in Moses Lake.
Police responded just after 7 p.m. to the 300 block of South Division Street. Officers arrived to find a 20-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the back of his body, according to Moses Lake police.
A second person that was in the victim’s vehicle fled before police arrived.
The man was transported to Samaritan Hospital for treatment. The injury was not life threatening.
Police say the victim was not cooperative in the investigation but it was determined the shooting was accidental. Officers found evidence a shot had been fired from the backseat of the the victim’s vehicle by the victim's friend.