CASHMERE — A man was hospitalized with burns suffered during a mobile home fire Tuesday afternoon in the Cashmere area.
Firefighters from Cashmere, Peshastin and Leavenworth responded at about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday to the reported structure fire in the 900 block of Ringsrud Lane. Witnesses reported seeing smoke and flames coming from the residence.
Fire officials told NewsRadio 560 KPQ that crews arrived to find the mobile home fully-engulfed in flames. The mobile home was a total loss.
One person was treated for smoke inhalation. A second person was taken to Confluence Health-Central Washington Hospital for burn injuries.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.