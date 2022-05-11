MOSES LAKE — A man was airlifted to a Spokane hospital after an assault Tuesday afternoon in Moses Lake left him with significant head trauma.
At about 3 p.m., a homeowner on Jean Road Northeast returned home and found a man lying on the ground in his shop, according to Moses Lake police.
The man was taken to Samaritan Hospital before being airlifted to Spokane for serious injuries.
Witnesses in the area told police two subjects pulled up to the home in a white, single cab for pickup truck. The two went to the back of the residence and one person later returned and left the scene in the truck, police stated.
Police have not yet identified the second person who left in the pickup truck.
Moses Lake detectives continue to investigate.