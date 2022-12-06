MOSES LAKE — A convicted felon who attempted to carjack a vehicle with children in the back seat in May in Moses Lake was sentenced Monday to 3.5 years in prison.
Salvador E. Harguindeguy, 32, was found guilty during a bench trial of second-degree robbery, attempted theft of a motor vehicle, fourth-degree assault and resisting arrest. Judge Tyson Hill found Harguindeguy not guilty of first-degree robbery and two counts of second-degree kidnapping.
In separate cases from 2021, Harguindeguy was convicted of first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, second-degree burglary and third-degree attempted theft.
Judge Tyson Hill on Monday sentenced Harguindeguy to 42 months in prison on the unlawful firearm possession conviction, 22 months for the burglary and attempted theft and 23 months for the carjacking case. The sentences were ordered to run concurrently.
Judge Hill sentenced Harguindeguy to 42 months behind bars, the mid-range of the 36-48 month standard sentencing range based on Harguindeguy’s offender score.
On May 3, Moses Lake police had spotted Harguindeguy near West Ivy Street. Harguindeguy, who had four outstanding felony warrants at the time, ran after noticing police.
Police say Harguindeguy sprinted through a field, down an embankment and toward AIM Gymnastics, which also includes a preschool. Harguindeguy ran to minivan where a woman had her two young children inside. Harguindeguy shoved the woman out of the way and got into the driver’s seat.
Harguindeguy began attempting to put the vehicle in drive, pushing several buttons and grabbing the windshield wiper lever on the steering wheel believing it was the gear shift. The woman began struggling with Harguindeguy in an attempt to turn the vehicle off as he yelled “I just need the car.”
Police arrived moments later and the woman opened the passenger doors and was able to get her kids safely out of the vehicle. An officer was able to stop Harguindeguy from taking the vehicle. The man was taken to the ground and arrested.