MOSES LAKE — A motorcyclist was injured in a crash Saturday night on an Interstate 90 exit in Moses Lake.
Corey J. Lee, a 41-year-old Marysville man, was riding a 2020 Kawasaki west on I-90. State troopers say he took the exit at milepost 174 at a high rate of speed and failed to negotiate the curve.
The motorcycle went off the road and into sagebrush where it began rolling and came to rest about 200 feet off the road.
Lee was taken to Samaritan Hospital in Moses Lake for treatment.
The state patrol is seeking a charge of DUI against Lee.