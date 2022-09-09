MOSES LAKE — Grant County detectives are investigating an early Friday morning shooting near Moses Lake that left one person injured.
Deputies and Moses Lake police responded about 12:25 a.m. to the 1009 Vandenberg Loop in the Larson Housing area after a 31-year-old man said a male suspect came through the back door to a residence and shot him, according to the sheriff’s office.
The victim was taken to Samaritan Hospital in Moses Lake for a gunshot wound to his leg and hand.
The victim described the suspect as a white or Hispanic male, about 5-feet-7-inches tall, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt. The suspect was also wearing a mask.
Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 509-762-1160 or send information to crimetips@grantcountywa.gov.