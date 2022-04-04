WENATCHEE - Wenatchee police continue to investigate a Friday night shooting that left a man injured.
Wenatchee police responded just before 10:30 p.m. Friday after reports of multiple shots fired near Lincoln Park. Police told NewRadio 560 KPQ that a 20-year-old man was shot in the leg.
The victim was taken to the Confluence Health-Central Washington Hospital for treatment and is expected to recover.
Police impounded two vehicles that had been struck by the gunfire. Shell casings were also found at the scene. Investigators are working on search warrants for the two vehicles.
As of Monday, no suspects are in custody.