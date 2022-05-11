MOSES LAKE — A man reportedly stole a Grant County Fire District 5 vehicle and later ran from police before jumping into Moses Lake where officers lost visual.
Police responded about 10:15 p.m. Monday after a Grant County Fire District 5 employee witnesses the suspect steal the vehicle from outside the fire station on Nelson Road.
The fire district employee followed the suspect, who eventually stopped at Harbor Freight on South Pioneer Way and ran off, according to Moses Lake police.
Officers spotted the man behind nearby Les Schwab. The suspect then ran again and entered the lake. He was last seen about halfway across the lake before officers lost sight of the suspect.
A Moses Lake Fire Department watercraft and sheriff’s office drone were used to help locate the suspect but he was never found. It’s still unclear if the man was able to swim out of the lake.
Moses Lake police did not recognize the suspect and his identity is unknown.