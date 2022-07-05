LEAVENWORTH - A day of celebration transformed into tragedy when a Vancouver, Washington man fell to his death while climbing just south of Leavenworth on July 4, 2022.
The 44-year-old died while climbing on the Icicle Buttress. The man's climbing partner flagged down a U.S. Forest Service officer who was in the area.
Chelan County Sheriff's deputies responded to the scene and determined that the man died from his injuries sustained in the fall.
The woman climbing with the deceased male says the two were climbing when a heavy rainstorm moved in. She was lowered to the bottom of the pitch and the male climber was to follow. As she was descending the trail, she heard a noise and saw him fall. It is estimated he fell approximately 100 feet.
The name of the climber is not being released pending family notification.