LEAVENWORTH - One person is dead following a four-vehicle crash 13 miles west of Leavenworth on Friday just before 3:30 p.m.
Trooper John Bryant says a 50-year-old man driving along US 2 in a Nissan SUV caused the crash; he reportedly died on the way to the hospital.
Two other people were injured and taken to local hospitals for treatment.
Other vehicles involved in the crash included a Honda Civic, Ford SUV, and a Toyota SUV.
The deceased driver’s identity is being withheld as authorities try to find his next of kin.
The road finally reopened at 10:30 p.m.
The cause of the crash is under investigation and the details of how the wreck unfolded have not yet been released.