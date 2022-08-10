MOSES LAKE — A passenger who died in a rollover crash on July 30 near Moses Lake has been identified as a 22-year-old Quincy man.
Armando D. Lopez died at the scene of the crash on South Frontage Road East, near Hiawatha Road, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff’s office motor traffic unit has determined 22-year-old Quincy resident Karri S. Ortega was the driver of the vehicle that was heading west on Frontage Road when she drove off the road, causing the car to roll.
All four people in the vehicle were ejected.
Ortega has since been released from the hospital. Christopher Rios Chavez, an 18-year-old Quincy man, remains at a Spokane hospital. A 14-year-old girl was also hospitalized in Spokane and was admitted to a rehabilitation facility for therapy for her injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.
The Motor Traffic Unit continues to investigate.