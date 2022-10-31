MOSES LAKE — The Grant County Coroner’s Office has identified the man fatally shot early Sunday morning in Moses Lake.
The victim was identified as 20-year-old Alistair Waggoner, who died of multiple gunshot wounds. An autopsy is planned for this week, according to the coroner’s office.
Moses Lake police had responded about 6 a.m. Sunday to the 3000 block of Road H Northeast after a report of shots fired. Waggoner was found shot multiple times and was unresponsive. He died at the scene.
Police say a 17-year-old male had also been shot at the home and was taken by private vehicle to Samaritan Hospital. He has since been released.
As of Monday, no suspects are in custody. Moses Lake police continue to investigate the shooting