ROCK ISLAND - A 34-year-old man was killed in a collision Wednesday afternoon on state Route 28, west of Rock Island.
Rock Island resident Sheldon P. Tubbs was driving a 1994 Ford Taurus east on SR 28 when he reportedly drove off the highway to the right and overcorrected, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Tubbs’ vehicle then slid sideways and crossed the centerline before colliding with a westbound 2015 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck.
Tubbs died at the scene.
The driver of the pickup truck, a 29-year-old Yakima man, was treated on scene for minor injuries.
The state patrol continues to investigate the cause of the wreck.