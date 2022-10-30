MOSES LAKE -- One man was killed and a teenager was injured in a shooting Sunday morning in Moses Lake.
Moses Lake police responded just before 6 a.m. to reports of shots fired at a home in the 3000 block of Road H Northeast. Officers arrived to find a 20-year-old man shot multiple times.
Police say the man was unresponsive when officers arrived. He died at the scene.
Officers later learned a 17-year-old male had also been shot at the home and was taken by private vehicle to Samaritan Hospital. The teen was treated and released.
No suspects are in custody and Moses Lake police continue to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call 509-762-1160.