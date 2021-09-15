iFIBER ONE News partner, News Radio 560 KPQ reports that a man East Wenatchee Police have been tracking for some time has been arrested for criminal trespassing. 35-year-old Kenneth Allen Crabtree was arrested on a warrant in East Wenatchee on Monday morning.
Crabtree was found by Douglas County deputies in the 2800 block of 10th Street in East Wenatchee. Police were on to Crabtree after they were notified by Eastmont Junior High that he had handed a 13-year-old student a cell phone last week and later returned to retrieve it.
“There are still interviews being conducted and search warrants being sought to determine exactly what the contents of their communications were,” East Wenatchee Police Chief Rick Johnson told KPQ.
Johnson says Crabtree and the student had some kind of communication prior to the cell phone drop off.
Crabtree’s listed address is in Kittitas County but it was believed he was living out of a white, box van type vehicle in the area.
We will have more information as it becomes available.