MOSES LAKE - A man reportedly opened fire on a fleeing car prowl suspect on Christmas morning in Moses Lake.
Police responded just before 9:30 a.m. Saturday to the 1100 block of West Broadway Avenue after reports of several car break-ins in a parking lot, according to Moses Lake police.
A man had confronted the suspect after hearing his car alarm going off in the parking lot. The suspect fled in a vehicle and police say the man fired several shots, with one shot hitting a tire on the suspect’s vehicle.
The suspect’s vehicle was found abandoned by police a few minutes later. Police have not identified the suspect. Investigators continue to gather evidence to identify both the suspect and a second person in the vehicle, which was also impounded.
Moses Lake police are in the process of filing a report with the prosecutor’s office for possible charges against the car owner who opened fire on the suspect.