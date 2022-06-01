SOAP LAKE — A man out of jail on bail in an Ephrata burglary case is now back in jail in connection to two burglaries in Ephrata.
Soap Lake police on Tuesday arrested 25-year-old Jakkob McCallin on multiple charges including burglary.
Two burglaries occurred in close proximity in Soap Lake Tuesday morning. Security cameras at one location reportedly helped police identify McCallin as the suspect.
While investigating, a victim of one of the burglaries told police the suspect was outside of town walking along the highway.
McCallin was contacted by police and was taken into custody. Police say he provided a fake name during the arrest but Soap Lake police have had several contacts with McCallin in the past.
McCallin was booked into Grant County Jail. He was also arrested on May 20 after a burglary at a business in Ephrata. McCallin was able to post bail and was released.
Soap Lake police say McCallin may be involved in other recent crimes. Anyone with information is asked to email Soap Lake police at crimetips@soaplakewa.gov.