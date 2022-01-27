OTHELLO - A 24-year-old man pleaded guilty in a September home invasion robbery in Othello.
Josue Vicente Rodriguez-Rios pleaded guilty to first-degree robbery with a deadly weapon enhancement and first-degree burglary as part of a plea agreement. Rodriguez-Rios was sent to go to trial starting Wednesday morning before changing his plea.
The plea agreement includes a recommended prison sentenced of about 6.5 years.
Adams County deputies were dispatched on Sept. 26 after reports of a home invasion in the 2800 block of West Phillips Road. The suspect had entered the home and held the homeowners at knifepoint, according to the sheriff’s office.
Deputies say the suspect, later identified as Rodriguez-Rios, and also tied up one of the homeowners before stealing several items. He then left the home on the victim’s vehicle.