RITZVILLE - A man has been sentenced to more than 23 years in prison for killing his father in Ritzville last year.
Grayson Morris, 27, pleaded guilty on Monday in Adams County Superior Court to first degree murder. He was sentenced to 282 months behind bars.
At about 5:30 a.m. on May 14, 2020, Morris, driving a stolen SUV, arrived at his father’s home in the 100 block of Seventh Avenue in Ritzville. Morris entered the home and proceeded to his father’s bedroom where he shot Douglas Morris multiple times with a rifle as he slept, according to Ritzville police.
Douglas Morris died at the scene.
A neighbor called 911 after hearing the gunshots. Grayson Morris had fled the home in the stolen SUV before police arrived. He was seen on home security video carrying a rifle.
Later that morning, Morris was located on Interstate 84, near Troutdale, Oreg., reportedly traveling at speeds over 100 mph. Morris is accused of firing multiple rounds at law enforcement during the nearly 50-mile pursuit, and at one point, investigators say he carjacked another driver at gunpoint after the SUV he was driving ran out of gas.
Morris is still facing a number of felony charges in two Oregon counties including first-degree attempted murder, eluding, unlawful use of a weapon, first-degree robbery and first-degree kidnapping.