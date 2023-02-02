WENATCHEE — A 22-year-old man has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in connection to a woman found dead in 2020 near Wenatchee.
Julius Ceballos pleaded guilty Wednesday to second-degree manslaughter and second-degree assault. Ceballos was initially charged with first-degree murder but the charges were lessened as part of a plea agreement.
Chelan County prosecutors are recommending a sentence of 100 months in prison, according to Newsradio 560 KPQ. A sentencing hearing is set for Feb. 13.
The victim, Hannia “Paulina” Mosqueda Rodriguez, 18, was reported missing in October 2019. Her body was discovered on March 17, 2020 over an embankment on a dirt portion of Horselake Road, according to the sheriff’s office. Investigators believe she had been shot and stabbed.
Ceballos has been in jail since his arrest in June of 2021.