MOSES LAKE - A man is accused of causing thousands of dollars’ worth of damage at the Moses Lake Safeway and assaulting employees and a police officer.
Moses Lake police were called just after 11 p.m. Sunday after Armando Benavidez, 20, reportedly kicked in several windows at the store on South Pioneer Way.
Police say the man also trashed the inside of the store and assaulted several employees during the incident. One person suffered a deep cut to their hand by a vape device that was missing a piece, leaving a sharp end on one side of the device Benavidez was reportedly swinging at people, according to police. The victim required stitches on the wound.
Police located Benavidez in the area of South Chestnut Street where Benavidez allegedly punched an officer in the face before being taken into custody. Police say Benavidez was "extremely intoxicated."
Benavidez was booked into Grant County Jail for second and third degree assault and first degree malicious mischief.