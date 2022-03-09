EPHRATA - A man was sentenced to 15 years in prison in connection to a rollover wreck in 2021 in Ephrata that killed his passenger.
Augustine Avalos pleaded guilty this week in Grant County Superior Court to vehicular homicide. Charges of felony eluding and reckless endangerment were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
A judge on Monday sentenced Avalos to 180 months behind bars, followed by 18 months of supervised release, according to court records.
At about 2:30 a.m. on March 9, 2021, Ephrata police responded to a suspected car prowl on Sunset Street Southeast. Police had received reports a male subject was standing near a pickup truck with an air compressor in the back, according to court records.
When police arrived, the suspect returned to a nearby Acura TL and the driver sped off.
Avalos, later identified as the driver, continued onto Dodson Road Northwest at a high rate of speed. Avalos lost control of the car, causing it to go off the road and roll.
Officers arrived on scene to find Danielle C. Shockey, partially ejected from the car. Shockey died at the scene, according to the sheriff’s office.
A male suspect who had walked away from the scene was contacted by investigators and cooperated with law enforcement. Avalos was later found lying in the grass southeast of the crash scene. Avalos was taken to Columbia Basin Hospital for his injuries.
Investigators found a marijuana smoking device and a meth pipe at the scene, according to court records.
The male passenger in Avalos’ car told investigators he and Shockey had pleaded with Avalos to stop the car during the chase. The passenger also told investigators Avalos had smoked meth Monday evening and about five minutes before he fled from police, according to the sheriff’s office.