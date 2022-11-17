MOSES LAKE — An Othello man has been sentenced to nearly two years in prison and ordered to pay more than $400,000 in restitution in a May arson fire that caused extensive damage to a Moses Lake-area convenience store.
Brandon Keith Lopez, 28, pleaded guilty to second-degree arson. He was initially charged with first-degree arson but the charge was lessened as part of a plea agreement.
Judge Tyson Hill sentenced Lopez to 20 months behind bars, the maximum under the standard sentencing range. Hill also ordered Lopez to pay $413,270 in restitution.
Firefighters responded early in the morning on May 6 after a man lit a port-a-potty on fire at the Airway Deli Mart on Airway Drive. The fire extended to the building, causing extensive damage, according to the sheriff’s office. The store has remained closed since the fire.
The suspect was captured on surveillance video entering the port-a-potty at about 2:38 a.m. He then exits at about 2:47 a.m. and smoke can be seen shortly after.
Photos of the suspect from the surveillance video were released to the public and a woman was able to identify the suspect as Lopez.
Lopez was located the same day in a field near Home Depot and was taken into custody. Investigators say he was wearing the same clothing as the suspect in the surveillance video. Lopez also had burnt facial hair from the fire.