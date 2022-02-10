ROYAL CITY - After having his guilty plea withdrawn in 2018, a man has now been sentenced to 45 years in prison after being found guilty in a bench trial to killing a coworker in 2015 in Royal City.
Eduardo Ibarra Valencia, 36, was found guilty of first-degree murder and first-degree attempted murder, both carrying a deadly weapon enhancement. Ibarra Valencia waived his right to a jury trial, opting for a bench trial heard by superior court Judge Tyson Hill.
Hill on Wednesday sentenced Ibarra Valencia to 540 months behind bars, followed by three years of court supervision.
On Nov. 20, 2015, Ibarra Valencia entered Callahan Manufacturing and fatally shot his co-worker, 49-year-old Joel V. Rodriguez. He then shot and wounded then 54-year-old Agustin Verduzco Sanchez.
The shooting was recorded on surveillance video inside the business and Ibarra Valencia admitted to his wife he had just shot someone. The video shows Ibarra Valencia walk to the front of a truck in the shop where he opened fire on Rodriguez. He then shot the second co-worker twice in the back and once in the arm before fleeing.
Court records show Ibarra Valencia suffered from delusions, paranoia and depression at the time of the attack.
Ibarra Valencia agreed to a plea deal in 2017 to second-degree murder and second-degree attempted murder. He was sentenced in 2018 to more than 48 years in prison but filed an appeal. A Grant County judge and state appeals court ruled in Ibarra Valencia’s favor, ruling he was sentence under the wrong offender score. Ibarra Valencia had previously said he would have gone to trial if he had known he had a lower offender score, which reduces his overall sentence.
The case returned to Grant County and a trial was held last month. Ibarra Valencia is again filing an appeal following his convictions and sentencing.