WENATCHEE — One of three defendants arrested in June in an investigation into drug trafficking in the Wenatchee Valley has been sentenced to more than seven years in federal prison.
Nabiel Akhdary, a 45-year-old Phoenix, Ariz. resident, was sentenced to 87 months in prison after pleading guilty in U.S. District Court to possession with intent to distribute 40 grams of fentanyl.
The Columbia River Drug Task Force and Department of Homeland Security began a joint operation in March of 2022, resulting “disrupting and dismantling a drug trafficking organization,” according to the task force.
Three suspects, including Akhdary, were arrested in June. Tyson Horner of Wenatchee is also been indicted in federal court on drug distribution charges and is awaiting trial. The third suspect, Yakima resident Brandon Lux, is in jail on local drug charges.
The task force reported both Akhdary and Lux were in possession of a loaded pistol during their arrest and both are convicted felons.
The task force reportedly seized close to 10,000 fentanyl pills, 2.5 pounds of methamphetamine and more than $16,000 in cash during the investigation.