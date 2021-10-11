OTHELLO - A man has been sentenced to more than nine years in prison for his role in the stabbing of a 16-year-old last month in Othello.
Carlos Ignacio Sanchez, 21, pleaded guilty Monday in Adams County Superior Court to first-degree attempted assaulted. He was sentenced to 9.5 years behind bars.
Othello police responded to two separate stabbings on Sept. 6. The first occurred in the 100 block of East Hamlet Street while the second was in the 700 block of South Seventh Street, according to Othello police. The two incidents occurred between 6:30 p.m. and 8 p.m.
Both victims were juveniles with one victim being airlifted to a Spokane hospital with critical injuries.
Street crimes detectives later served a search warrant at a property in the 800 block of South Highway 24, where Sanchez was taken into custody in connection to the second stabbing.
Police say both stabbings appeared to be gang-related.
Othello police have not indicated if an arrest has been made in the first stabbing or if any other arrests have happened in the second stabbing.