WARDEN — A man has been sentenced to year in prison in a November wreck near Warden where he was driving drunk.
Timothy Johnson, 25, pleaded guilty to two counts of vehicular assault. He was sentenced to prison on Monday.
State troopers responded to the collision on state Route 17 at the Road 6 intersection on Nov 18. Troopers say Johnson was driving west on Road 6 when he ran the stop sign at SR 17 where he collided with an SUV driven north on the highway.
Johnson, one of his passengers and the driver of the SUV were injured and taken to Samaritan Hospital in Moses Lake. Another passenger in Johnson’s vehicle was not hurt.
State troopers contacted Johnson at the hospital. Johnson told investigators he had been drinking during the day and did not “remember much about the collision.” State troopers say Johnson told them he was driving the car earlier in the day but a man named David was driving at the time of the crash but had fled the scene.
Troopers say Johnson had blood on his ear that corresponded with blood on the inside driver’s side of the vehicle. He is also the owner of the vehicle, according to the state patrol. State troopers added that the amount of items in the backseat would have made it difficult to have a fourth person in the car.