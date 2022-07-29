MOSES LAKE — A man has been sentenced to more than 14 years in prison in connection to a January armed robbery at Carl’s Jr. in Moses Lake.
David Maybee, 23, pleaded guilty in Grant County Superior Court to two counts of first-degree robbery while displaying a firearm. He also pleaded guilty to burglary, theft, trafficking in stolen property and unlawful possession of a firearm in a separate burglary case.
Maybee was sentenced this week to 171 months behind bars.
His co-defendent, Chad Martinez, is currently charged with possession of a stolen vehicle and attempting to elude. Two counts of first-degree assault were dismissed without prejudice but prosecutors intend to refile both robbery charges as police continue to investigate.
Moses Lake police responded to Carl’s Jr. on Jan. 30 after two men, wearing masks and gloves, entered the restaurant at about 10:15 p.m. and made their way to the back where two female employees were working.
Security video shows one of the men display a handgun in the dishwashing area, forcing the two employees to the ground. The second suspect then heads to the back office where he is seen taking an undisclosed amount of cash from a safe.
Maybee and Martinez, both later identified as the two suspects, reportedly ran out the back of the building before police arrived. The two were later arrested on Feb. 10 following a pursuit with Moses Lake police. Police also discovered the truck the two fled in had been reported stolen.