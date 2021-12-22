MOSES LAKE - A man shot by a Moses Lake homeowner after breaking into her home has been sentenced to 1.5 years in prison.
Eric Fuentes, 28, pleaded guilty in Grant County Superior Court to residential burglary and possession of a stolen vehicle. A charge of felony eluding was dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
Superior Court Judge Anna Gigliotti sentenced Fuentes to 17.5 months behind bars, according to court records.
On Sept. 12, a Grant County deputy had located a stolen Nissan Juke SUV and began following the vehicle in the area of Road L and Road N Northeast. The driver of the stolen SUV sped off at more than 90 mph as law enforcement attempted a traffic stop.
Police terminated the pursuit and later located the suspects’ vehicle unoccupied on Cougar Drive. Shortly after, a woman called 911 to report someone had broken into her home and she had shot him, according to court records.
The 65-year-old homeowner told police a man, later identified as Fuentes, had entered to back door of her home. The woman grabbed her pistol and located Fuentes rounding the corner from the kitchen area. The woman told police she immediately stopped and shot the suspect in the abdomen.
Police say Fuentes continued out the front door. He was contacted by police outside the the home and was taken by the Moses Lake Fire Department to Samaritan Hospital for surgery.