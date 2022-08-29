WENATCHEE — A man was injured in a drive-by shooting Saturday evening in Wenatchee.
Wenatchee police told NewsRadio 560 KPQ that the shooting occurred at about 7 p.m. in the 1600 block of South Mission Street.
The victim, a Wenatchee man, was taken in a private vehicle to Central Washington Hospital. Police say the man was shot in the arm. The victim has since been released from the hospital.
Detectives have collected evidence at the scene and are in the process of interviewing witnesses. No suspects are in custody.
Wenatchee police continue to investigate.