OTHELLO - A man was injured in a shooting early Tuesday morning in Othello.
Police responded about 6 a.m. to the 600 block of South 20th Avenue after a 911 call reporting shots fired. Officers found 22-year-old Christopher Rocha with a gunshot wound to his leg.
Rocha told police he was outside his home when he noticed a man nearby dressed in all black. Rocha says the man pulled a firearm as he confronted Rocha.
“As Rocha turned, the male fired, hitting Rocha in the upper leg,” Othello police stated.
Rocha was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Police and K9 units searched the area but the suspect was not located.
The suspected shooter was last ween running south down the alley toward Cemetery Road. The man was dressed in black and was wearing a black face mask and is about 5-foot-3.
Police are asking residents with security cameras in the area to check their video for possible evidence. Anyone with information is asked to call Othello police at 509-488-3314.