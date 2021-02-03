MOSES LAKE - A man reportedly led law enforcement on a lengthy chase Wednesday morning after stealing a Grant Transit Authority bus in Moses Lake.
GTA staff called police just after 7 a.m. after one of the 18-passenger buses was stolen from the transit center on Fifth Avenue, according to Moses Lake police.
Based on the suspect’s description, police believed the suspect was the same man who had been at the police department on Tuesday trying to get a ride to Grand Coulee.
Officers were unable to locate the bus in Moses Lake. A Grant County deputy later spotted the bus near the town of Stratford. Deputies say the suspect failed to pull over for a traffic stop and turned onto Pinto Ridge Road.
GTA staff attempted to use the radio system to get the driver to slow down and stop during the pursuit, which reached speeds around 80 mph, according to the sheriff’s office.
The suspect reportedly continued north on state Route 155, making it to Coulee City. Spike strips were used, deflating a rear tire but the suspect continued north on the highway.
Grand Coulee police were able to set up spike strips in Electric City, taking out a front tire of the bus. The bus came to a stop off the road and the suspect, identified as Richard D. Manley, a 62-year-old Grand Coulee man, was arrested for theft of a motor vehicle and felony eluding.