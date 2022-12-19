EPHRATA — A man suspected of stealing tools from a shed near Moses Lake on Friday was taken into custody Sunday in Ephrata.
Grant County deputies responded just before midnight on Friday to a suspicious person call near Morgan Road Northeast and Young Road Northeast. Deputies found 24-year-old Angel Lara was on Young Road carrying two Milwaukee-brand tool bags. Lara was released after questioning as deputies did not have probable cause to make an arrest.
Deputies later noticed a tool shed in the area with an open door and a light on on Young Road. The property owner was contacted and confirmed the shed should be locked and that two tool bags were missing. The bags contained about $300 in tools, according to the sheriff’s office.
On Sunday, Ephrata police stopped a vehicle near Nat Washington Way and state Route 282 in connection to an incident at Walmart. Deputies say Lara was inside the vehicle, allegedly wearing boots that had a tread matching the prints from the shed break-in on Young Road. Deputies say the two tool bags were inside the vehicle.
Lara was booked into jail for second-degree burglary. The vehicle was also seized for a search warrant to recover the stolen tools.