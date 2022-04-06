OTHELLO - A 37-year-old Pasco man is behind bars for allegedly soliciting an underage person for sex.
Ernesto Chaires was arrested by Othello Police on April 6 at around 1:45 p.m.
Chaires now faces charges for Communicating with a Minor for Immoral Purposes and attempted second-degree rape of a child.
Based on archived online correspondence, police say Chaires was soliciting sex from someone who told him they were 13. Othello Police say they intercepted Chaires who attempted to show up on the would-be victim’s home and was arrested.
Chaires also had an outstanding Department of Corrections warrant for second-degree assault and a felony Benton County warrant for possession of a stolen motor vehicle.