SOAP LAKE - A Moses Lake man reportedly barricaded himself inside a home near Soap Lake Tuesday afternoon after being spotted riding a stolen motorcycle.
At about 2 p.m., a deputy clocked a motorcycle going 87 mph. Deputies later learned the motorcycle had been reported stolen, according to the sheriff’s office.
The deputy followed the bike, ridden by 40-year-old Robert Gwinn, from state Route 28 just north of Ephrata to Road B.5 Northeast.
Gwinn reportedly drove behind a home and stopped at a trailer. Deputies say Gwinn appeared to reach for a knife handle sticking out of his right front pocket before Gwinn ran inside the trailer.
After several minutes, another man exited the trailer wearing the same helmet and clothes as Gwinn and claiming to be the driver of the motorcycle. The man was detained and questioned.
Minutes later, Gwinn, armed with a knife, climbed out of a window and ran to a nearby home. The resident of the home was able to get out and was not injured.
Gwinn barricaded himself inside the home for about three hours, ignoring commands from the Moses Lake Regional Tactical Response Team to exit the home. Tear gas was used at about 7:45 p.m. and Gwinn was taken into custody.
Gwinn was booked into Grant County Jail for possession of a stolen vehicle, resisting arrest and residential burglary.
Two women who live in the Road B.5 trailer, 35-year-old Delia A. Vasquez and 40-year-old Betsy L. Peraza, were arrested for obstructing law enforcement after continuously interfering with deputies’ efforts to take Gwinn into custody, according to the sheriff’s office.