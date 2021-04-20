SOAP LAKE - A man who barricaded himself inside a home Tuesday afternoon near Soap Lake is in custody.
Sheriff’s deputies responded about 5 p.m. to the 20000 block of Road B.5 Northeast. The Moses Lake Tactical Response Team was also called out due to the barricaded suspect, according to the sheriff’s office.
Deputies say the suspect refused to exit the home for several hours. The tactical response team eventually deployed tear gas into the home.
The suspected was taken into custody about 7:45 p.m. He was evaluated by emergency personnel and will be booked into Grant County Jail on undisclosed charges. The man’s name was not released.
No injuries were reported.