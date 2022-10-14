WENATCHEE — A man was sentenced to nearly six years in prison for phoning in a bomb threat to the Chelan County Courthouse in June.
Nicholas Fulcher, 35, pleaded guilty in Chelan County Superior Court to threats to bomb or injure. He also pleaded guilty to fourth-degree assault in a separate case where he assaulted a nurse at Central Washington Hospital.
A judge this week sentenced Fulcher, who has 10 previous felony convictions, to 70 months behind bars, according to NewsRadio 560 KPQ.
On June 15, police say Fulcher called the courthouse and claimed there was a bomb in the building before hanging up. The courthouse was evacuated and law enforcement searched the building and no explosive device was found.
Police were able to trace the call to Fulcher’s phone and address in East Wenatchee, where he was taken into custody. Police believe Fulcher had called in the threat to avoid a scheduled hearing in court.