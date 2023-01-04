MOSES LAKE — A man who entered Moses Lake High School armed with a realistic looking BB gun and threatened to kill a student was sentenced Wednesday to 40 days in jail.
Jesus. A. Cervantes, 18, pleaded guilty to felony harassment with threats to kill, fourth-degree assault, possession of a firearm or dangerous weapon on school facilities and second-degree malicious mischief.
The court found Cervantes qualified for a first-time offender waiver having no previous convictions. Without the waiver, Cervantes faced a maximum of a year in jail.
Cervantes and two juveniles entered the high school on the afternoon of Nov. 28. Police say the two juveniles were suspended from another school at the time and Cervantes was not enrolled at the high school.
Moses Lake police reported the three suspects approached a student. Cervantes flashed gang signs before saying he was going to kill the victim. The victim told police Cervantes kept reaching into his coat pocket, making it appear he had a weapon. The victim was chased until he made it to the school office.
The three suspects fled and were taken into custody at the intersection of Monroe Street and Nelson Drive. Cervantes was in possession of a CO2 pistol when he was arrested.