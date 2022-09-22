OKANOGAN — A man who escaped with another inmate from the Okanogan County Jail last year has been sentenced to five years in prison.
Christian White, a 54-year-old Rock Island man, pleaded guilty Sept. 13 to second-degree escape. He was sentenced the same day to 60 months behind bars, according to court records. White, in an unrelated drug case, also received a 24-months prison sentence.
Kristofer Lee Wittman, the other inmate to escape with White, pleaded guilty to the same charge in April 2021 and was sentenced to 43 months in jail.
About 6:10 a.m. on Jan. 5, the sheriff’s office was contacted by someone who asked why White was out of jail. Jail records indicated White was still in custody but had apparently been dropped off outside the 12 Tribes Casino in Omak earlier that morning, according to the sheriff’s office.
Deputies say Wittman and White had escaped the jail through the HVAC system and gained access to the roof.
White was arrested Jan. 12 in Portland. Wittman was arrested Jan. 13 near Rock Island.