OKANOGAN - A man who escaped the Okanogan County Jail back in January has been sentenced to more than three years in prison.
Kristofer Lee Wittman, a 29-year-old Bellingham man, pleaded guilty to second-degree escape. He was sentenced to 43 months behind bars, according to court records.
Christian White, who also reportedly escaped the jail on Jan. 5, is awaiting trial. A hearing is scheduled for May 3.
About 6:10 a.m. on Jan. 5, the sheriff’s office was contacted by someone who asked why White was out of jail. Jail records indicated White was still in custody but had apparently been dropped off by Teresa Lancaster outside the 12 Tribes Casino in Omak earlier that morning, according to the sheriff’s office.
Deputies say Wittman and White had escaped the jail through the HVAC system and gained access to the roof.
White was arrested Jan. 12 in Portland, long with Lancaster, who previously pleaded guilty and was sentenced to time served.
Wittman was arrested Jan. 13 near Rock Island.