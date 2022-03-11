OTHELLO - A man accused of eluding deputies in a stolen pickup truck on March 4 in Adams County was taken into custody on Thursday.
Deputies had attempted to stop a truck for suspicion of DUI in the 2100 block of West Highway 26 on March 4. The driver reportedly drove off and led deputies on a chase into Grant County where he drove through an orchard and abandoned the truck, according to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office.
The driver, later identified as Carlos Ali Cera, 27, ran off and was not located. A passenger in the truck, Jesus Partida-Hernandez, 25, was taken into custody for possession of a stolen vehicle.
On Thursday, deputies observed Cera driving in the area while deputies continued to investigated. Deputies attempted to contact Cera and he reportedly ran. He was taken into custody after a brief foot chase.
Cera was booked into Adams County Jail for possession of a stolen vehicle, felony eluding, two counts of driving with a suspended license and five misdemeanor warrants.