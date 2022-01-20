OTHELLO - A man was sentenced to 43 years in prison for killing and dismembering two women and leaving their remains in a car near Othello.
Mauricio Nava-Garibay pleaded guilty to murder charges in Adams County Superior Court. A judge sentenced him to a total of 516 months in prison.
Nava-Garibay confessed to killing 57-year-old Dora Martinez and her 30-year-old relative Guadalupe Martinez.
Human remains were discovered inside a vehicle on Jan. 28, 2021 in the Edson Tracks area of Othello. Deputies say the vehicle had what appeared to be blood on the hood, according to the sheriff’s office.
Nava-Garibay was seen on surveillance cameras walking near the scene.
During an interview with investigators, Nava-Garibay told deputies he had gotten into a fight with his girlfriend, Dora Martinez, on Jan. 27. At some point during the fight, he told her he had a gift for her in car in the garage. When the woman got in, Nava-Garibay stabbed her several times and strangled her with an extension cord.
Guadalupe Martinez came into the garage and Nava-Garibay told investigators he threw her to the ground where she hit her head on the garage floor. Nava-Garibay then said he cut her throat.
Investigators say Nava-Garibay then dismembered the bodies because they were too heavy to lift into the car. He then drove the car to Charla Road and abandoned the vehicle.
Nava-Garibay told investigators he had hid the knife, his blood-stained clothes and other items at a different location. The tank top he was wearing when he was arrested was still soaked in blood.