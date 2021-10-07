RITZVILLE - A man sentenced earlier this week to more than 23 years in prison for killing his father in Ritzville has reach a plea agreement in connection to a shootout and pursuit in Oregon.
Grayson Morris pleaded guilty in Multnomah County and Hood River County, Oreg. to first-degree robbery, felony eluding and two counts of attempt to commit a Class A felony, according to court information. Morris appeared by video in both Oregon court cases on Wednesday. A sentencing hearing has not been set in either case.
Morris pleaded guilty on Monday in Adams County Superior Court to first-degree murder and was sentenced to 282 months in prison.
Investigators say Morris arrived at his father’s home in the 100 block of Seventh Avenue in Ritzville early in the morning on May 14, 2020. Morris entered the home and proceeded to his father’s bedroom where he shot and killed Douglas Morris.
Morris, who was driving a stolen SUV at the time, fled before police arrived. Later that morning, Morris was located driving the SUV on Interstate 84 near Troutdale, Oreg. Morris fired multiple rounds at law enforcement during the about 50-mile pursuit and at one point had carjacked another driver at gunpoint after the stolen SUV ran out of gas. Morris was taken into custody after law enforcement performed a PIT maneuver on his vehicle, causing him to go off the road.