WENATCHEE — A man who lit a fire inside the Wenatchee Target store in in May was sentenced Monday to nine months in jail.
Anthony Torres, 22, pleaded guilty in Chelan County Superior Court to second-degree arson. A trial date had been set for Tuesday prior to his guilty plea, according to court records.
Wenatchee police say Torres lit a fire on May 29 in the seasonal section of the store, catching outdoor furniture and storage racks on fire. An employee was able to extinguish the fire before firefighters arrived.
The store was closed for nearly a month as all the inventory had to be replaced due to smoke damage.
A witness was able to identify the suspect as Torres. He was taken into custody on June 22, the same day Target reopened the store.