WANAPUM — A man who pointed a gun at construction workers at Priest Rapids Dam, leading to a standoff with law enforcement, pleaded guilty Monday morning to assault.
Bobby Tahmalwash pleaded guilty in Grant County Superior Court to second-degree assault. A second county of second-degree assault was dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
Judge Tyson Hill agreed with a joint-recommendation and sentenced Tahmalwash to six months in jail, with credit for time served. The standard sentencing range was set at three to nine months behind bars.
Tahmalwash was also ordered to undergo an evaluation and treatment for alcohol abuse.
Grant County deputies responded on Feb. 26 to the dam after reports of a man with a firearm. Two contractors told deputies they were sitting in a vehicle when a blue SUV pulled up and slowed down. Tahmalwash opened his door and pointed a gun at the two workers, according to the sheriff’s office.
Tahmalwash made his way across the damn into Yakima County, where dam security told deputies Tahmalwash was shooting into the hills with a rifle.
The Moses Lake Regional Tactical Response Team was activated and responded to the dam.
Video released by Moses Lake police shows the tactical team ramming Tahmalwash’s vehicle several times in an attempt to get him to surrender. The video shows Tahmalwash stop his vehicle twice before speeding off.
Tahmalwash was then pursued by a Moses Lake police officer, who eventually also rammed Tahmalwash’s SUV. Tahmalwash continued until colliding with the tactical team’s armored vehicle again. Tahmalwash then exited his vehicle and began walking down an embankment toward the river where K9 Chewbacca was deployed, according to the sheriff’s office.
K9 Chewy bit Tahmalwash on the left shoulder, allowing law enforcement to take the man into custody. Deputies say Tahmalwash was still in possession of a 9mm pistol.