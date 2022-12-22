EPHRATA - When iFIBER ONE News spoke to longtime Ephrata police officer Eric Koch on the phone Thursday, Koch 'played it cool' but we could sense underlying excitement over his recent appointment as Ephrata's police chief. It's likely because Koch has been on Ephrata's police force for 18 years.
Koch had spent the last several years as the department's captain, which is second-in-command to the chief. On November 29, Koch says he was notified of his appointment to chief and was formally sworn in on Wednesday, Dec. 21 at Ephrata city hall.
Koch replaces Kurt Adkinson who was tapped to be the next interim city administrator. Adkinson was hired in October 2020 after retiring as a Washington State Patrol Trooper. Adkinson's tenure as chief began Nov. 2, 2020, replacing former Police Chief Mike Warren who went on to become the city administrator, stepping down from the position in June 2022. Adkinson plans to retire from the city administrator role in July after he helps the city finds a permanent replacement.
Koch's conviction to remain with Ephrata Police as long as he has was implied during a phone conversation with iFIBER ONE News.
"I just love the department, excellent team that supports each other and team is supporting me and want to help the department achieve great things.”
Koch says his top priority is to employ more technology in order to police the city more efficiently and effectively.
Koch says a decision has not been made on who will become Ephrata's next police captain.