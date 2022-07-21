WENATCHEE — A man who started a 3,000-acre wildfire in 2020 near Malaga has been sentenced to time served.
Wade Hawkins, 31, pleaded guilty this week to reckless burning and two unrelated charges of possession of stolen property and trafficking stolen property. Hawkins was initially charged with first-degree arson but the charge was lessened as part of a plea agreement.
Hawkins was sentenced to 30 days in jail, which he has already served.
The Colockum fire south of Malaga was sparked on July 24, 2020. Chelan County deputies were responding to a civil dispute involving Hawkins when they noticed the fire.
Hawkins had intentionally set a brushfire, using an accelerant, according to court records.
The fire grew to about 3,000 acres, threatening more than 100 homes, before it was contained. No homes were lost and one outbuilding was damaged.