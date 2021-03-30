GRAND COULEE - A man who stole a Grant Transit Authority bus and led police on a chase that ended near Electric City has been sentenced to more than three years in prison.
Richard Manley, 62, pleaded guilty to felony eluding and theft of a motor vehicle. Manley also pleaded guilty to charges stemming from a car theft and residential burglary on Dec. 8 in Grand Coulee. Manley has several previous convictions including burglary, assault and drug possession.
A judge sentenced Manley to 38 months behind bars.
On Feb. 3, GTA staff called police after an 18-passenger bus was stolen from the transit center on Fifth Avenue in Moses Lake. A Grant County deputy later spotted Manley driving the bus near the town of Stratford.
Spike strips were used twice on the bus before Manley lost control and drove off the road near Electric City, crashing into a tree. The chase reached speeds around 80 mph, according to Moses Lake police.
On Dec. 8, Manley reportedly broke into a Grand Coulee home before stealing a pickup truck that was left unlocked and running outside the Grand Coulee Hardware Store.