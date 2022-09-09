WENATCHEE - 40-year-old Chris Blanchard is behind bars as of Friday after allegedly setting fire to a room at the Motel 6 in Wenatchee early today.
Wenatchee Police say they received a call about the fire just after 1 a.m. Police say witnesses pointed out Blanchard as the person who was walking out of the room when the fire began. Police say Blanchard was hanging out in the parking lot after the fire started.
He was arrested for first-degree arson.
Police say the suspect admitted that he had set fire to the mattress in his second-floor room on the motel’s north side. The fire was limited to his room, but it had destroyed everything inside.
Authorities say Blanchard used a lighter to set the fire and admitted to doing it because he was “hearing voices.”
Police say Blanchard was recently released from prison after pleading guilty to second-degree arson in 2020. Blanchard had set a fire at Parkside Place mental health facility in Wenatchee on November 8, 2020.