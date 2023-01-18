After he was found guilty of several serious crimes by a jury this week, a man with ties to Moses Lake faces a lengthy prison sentence, according to Okanogan County's prosecuting attorney.
34-year-old Stephen Vasquez of Omak was found guilty of four counts of Robbery in the First Degree with Deadly Weapons Enhancements, Attempted Robbery in the First Degree with a Deadly Weapon Enhancement, 2 counts of Assault in the Second Degree with Deadly Weapon Enhancements, and Attempting to Elude Pursuing Police Vehicle with Special Allegation that another person was threatened with physical injury other than the Defendant or the pursing police officer.
Vasquez was convicted in the of robbing the Stampede mini-mart in Omak in late October 2021, the Jackpot in Omak on Nov. 4, 2021, an attempted robbery of the Omak 76 station on Nov. 5, 2021, and the Okanogan Chevron on Nov. 7, 2021.
Sheriff’s officials say they chased Vasquez shortly after he robbed the Chevron on Nov. 7, pursuing him at high speeds going north on US 97. The pursuit ended when the suspect abandoned his vehicle near the Omache Mall and fled on foot.
A couple of days later, law enforcement tracked down Vasquez at a home in Omak where he was arrested.
The Okanogan County Sheriff 's Office says 53-year-old Barbara Riley, formerly of Moses Lake, was arrested in 2021 on first-degree rendering criminal assistance, 56-year-old Stephen Vasquez Sr. was also booked into jail for the same crime. Vasquez and Riley are accused of lying to law enforcement about their son’s whereabouts.
Barbara and Stephen Sr. reportedly moved from Moses Lake to Omak in 2021.